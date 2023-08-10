Civic Chief inspects development works in old city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth, along with the team of Town Planning officials and civic engineers paid surprise visits to inspect various ongoing development works including the construction of roads, on Thursday.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh, and key officials of the Town Planning section accompanied him.

He explored the area around Balaji Mandir on foot. He interacted with the citizens meeting him at different places while on the way. He convinced them saying that the development works will be done in the city at any cost. The completion of pending road works will be done soon on the orders of the court.

While walking he was also giving instructions to the officers concerned regarding changes to be made and implementation of orders given by him.

Boxx

What he inspected ?

The civic chief inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the road linking Maheshnagar to Jalna Road.

The widening of the 18-metres wide road from Apex Hospital to Takalkar Society.

He inspected the road passing through old Indiranagar in Baijipura.

He inspected a 60-feet wide road which had been shrunk to 15-feet in Laxmi Vinayak Colony.

He inspected the incomplete road constructed till the Balaji Mandir and also explored the surrounding area.