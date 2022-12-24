Civic chief inspects Naubat Darwaza

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari visited the Kile Ark area for an inspection of the proposed construction of a road around the heritage Naubat Darwaza on Friday. He also reviewed the pathetic condition of the road passing from Kile Ark to Rohilla Galli. Later on, the civic chief ordered the civic official concerned to submit the designs of the road to him for review soon.

For the past two years, the residents were trying their best to draw the attention of the civic authorities towards the condition of the road and the inconvenience face them due to the incomplete construction of the new road and bridge work.

Earlier, the state government granted Rs 150 crore to construct important roads in the city. This includes the road from City Chowk to Naubat Darwaza and the construction of a bridge upon the nullah. The contractor of the road left the work incomplete for want of the funds. The AMC has acquired properties, situated on the left side of the road from City Chowk. Besides, on the right side, the compound wall of the graveyard has also been demolished. The graveyard management committee also provided space for AMC to widen the road, but neither the road work has been constructed nor the wall for them has been built in these couple of years. The former corporators of MIM had conveyed their displeasure before the civic chief during their meeting in past. Hence the AMC administrator paid a visit on Friday.

The civic chief also told the authorities to submit details about the total number of properties affected due to road work.

The city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineer B D Phad and M B Kazi, deputy engineer Sanjay Kombde, ward engineer K N Katkar and public relations officer Tausif Ahmed were present on the occasion.

According to MIM’s former corporators, the AMC is just killing the time in the name of the process. In the last two years, the civic body has not constructed the road as well as the new boundary wall of the graveyard. It is just for the namesake, it is preparing an estimate and inviting tender. We will agitate if the work is not taken up on priority, they said.