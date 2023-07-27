Civic chief orders development of Botanical Garden

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, on Monday, instructed the key officers, to develop the Botanical Garden, situated at N-8 in Cidco, on priority. He also suggested providing facilities for the visitors and levy entry tickets at the garden. Most importantly, he ordered to start operation of a toy train (for kids) which is parked in the garden for the past decade.

The administrator arrived at the garden today at 9 am with a team of officers. He visited all the corners of the garden and informed the officers to strengthen the jogging track, construct a damaged compound wall, prepare a casting iron gate for the main entrance, construct a new food plaza across the main road and prepare an estimate to renovate the old food plaza. Later on, he told the officers to submit the proposal of levying an entry ticket at the garden.

As per the proposal, entry will be free for senior citizens, while Rs 10 each will be collected from kids aged between 3 years and 12 years, while the adults will have to pay Rs 20 each. Prior to the submission of the proposal, it is mandatory to get a resolution passed in the general body meeting.

The other facilities to be made available at the garden include amusement items for children, a gymnasium for youngsters, beautification of the water pond in the Nehru Garden and others.

The deputy commissioners Vijay Patil, Savita Sonawane, Swapnali Mane, former corporator Makarand Kulkarni, PRO Tauseef Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.