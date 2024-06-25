Civic chief orders widening of DP road opposite Bibi ka Maqbara

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a positive development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth today inspected the heritage Bibi ka Maqbara and its surroundings and ordered the civic authorities to widen the road, in front of the monument to 24 meters as per the development plan. If that width is not possible, then it should be made at least 18 meters wide, he said. Besides, he also ordered to remove all the encroachments surrounding the heritage immediately.

Earlier, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) had made some requests to the municipal corporation. Accordingly, the municipal administrator visited the heritage site for inspection on Tuesday morning. The Maqbara is facing an acute water shortage. Hence the administrator agreed to temporarily supply water for two hours. Later on, the treated water from Dr Salim Ali Lake will be brought to the maqbara through a dedicated pipeline to maintain the sprawling gardens and greenery in and around the monument. The CSMC is ready to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) including laying the water pipeline and the ASI will have to bear the cost. The drainage issue will also be resolved immediately.

In connection with the encroachments, the administrator suggested relocating the eight shops in front of the maqbara to the parking area. He orders to remove the encroachments obstructing the road widening work. Entry to the Maqbara should be made from the parking area, with a ticket counter at the same location. The DP road will remain adjacent to the parking lot.

The administrator also ordered the civic authorities to serve 24-hours-notices to the shopkeepers, who had set up their shops on Wakf Board land. The administrator also instructed that the road should be widened to such an extent that the heritage Maqbara should be visible from the point where one turns towards it after coming from Makai Gate.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh, acting additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, executive engineers Farooq Khan, K M Phalak, Sanjay Chamle, and others, were present during the visit.

Protect Kham River

The administrator expressed his concern on seeing the Kham River (passing through the Makai Gate) filled with large amount of garbage. He inquired with nearby traders about the source of the garbage. They indicated that the public was responsible for dumping it. Hence the administrator ordered to install a steel mesh on both sides of the river to further prevent the throwing of garbage in it.

Visit to Burhani School

The administrator also visited Burhani Urdu High School in the area. He interacted with the students, who requested a playground for them to play. He responded to them positively.