Civic chief stop leasing of shops at Siddharth Garden

Aurangabad: Taking cognizance of the ongoing conflict between two builders, in connection with the galas (shops) developed on a built-operate and transfer (BoT) basis, on the front portion of the Siddharth Garden, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, today granted a stay order on further leasing of the galas.

The AMC signed an agreement to develop the site on a BoT basis with Shree Prakash and JV in 2006, but the project could not gain momentum. Later on, Shree Prakash and JV handed over the project for development to Atharva Sunil Developers. The AMC issued no-objection-certificate (NoC) to both the builders. Later on, the Atharva Developers registered a complaint with the AMC administrator stating that 11 shops have been leased-cum-sold out by Shree Prakash and JV.

Chaudhari said, “It has come to notice that the gala agreement has been sold out in the form of lease deed. It is wrong if the process is being done by an unauthorised person. Hence further leasing has been stalled till the dispute between the two builders is not settled.”

The project lying incomplete for the past 17 years

The construction of 65 galas gained momentum and got completed in the last 2-3 years. The dispute between Atharva and Shree Prakash has erupted now. Atharva Developer has complained that they are having the right, but the selling of shops is going on by Shree Prakash Developers. Hence the civic administrator visited the spot to verify the claims. Meanwhile, the BoT project is still lying incomplete after 17 years.

Chaudhari said, “The construction of commercial galas on the first floor and other development works are also not been done by the developer as per the terms and conditions.”