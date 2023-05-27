Civic chief tenders an apology for delay in new water supply scheme works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, today tendered an apology for the resentment growing amongst the citizens due to the delay in the new water supply scheme works in the city.

He said, “The municipal corporation is trying its best so that the citizens get 24-hour water in taps. The new water supply scheme works are underway, but the works are being delayed for one or the other reason. Hence I appealed to the citizens to maintain patience till the water works get completed.”

The civic chief took over the charge of CSMC three weeks ago, but he addressed the media person for the first time through a press conference on Saturday and shared the above details.

He explained, “ The water supply contractor is our partner and he is also working for the citizens. It is true that had the water works done on time in the past then the situation which is emerging today could have been averted. The Coffer Dam and Jack Well are the two major works to be undertaken at the source, out of which, the Coffer Dam work has to be completed before July 15. Then the jack well will be started. The new water supply scheme works will be completed by December 2024.”

The new civic chief also reviewed various ongoing projects.

He said, “The situation will be improved in such a way that the parents should bring recommendations to get admission to their wards in the municipal schools. I encourage the use of modern technology as it brings transparency. Ensure that all the services should be available to the citizens on one mobile app. There should be no need for the citizens to visit the CSMC office.”

He also said that through people’s participation, the digital name plates with home addresses in front of everyone’s house will be displayed in future. The cost will not be a burden on the citizens.

The civic chief also mentioned that the measures are being taken so that the CSMC secures the number one position in the cleanliness drive.

He also underlined that he will not tolerate encroachments, irresponsible behaviour of the citizens, and selling of vegetables on the road, but will encourage tree cultivation in the city.