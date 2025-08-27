Civic polls likely by December 15: Guardian Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat indicated that the municipal corporation elections are likely to be held around December 15, while speaking at the ‘Shri Sthapana and Maha Aarti’ of the New Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ganesh Mahasangh. “Those who have worked well, those striving for the city’s development, and those who stand by the people in good and bad times, the citizens will stand behind them and send them to the corporation,” he said.

He also firmly assured that from December onwards, daily water supply will begin. Referring to the Chief Minister’s programme held last week, he added that the water supply schedule would soon be streamlined.

The event was attended by OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Nandkumar Ghodele, Kishor Shitole, Raju Vaidya, Sumeet Khambekar, along with Mahasangh’s founder-president Baban Didore, this year’s president Ashok Damle, Manoj Chopda, Shrikant Shelke, Hafiz Shaikh, Vishal Didore, Shankar Mhatre, and other office-bearers.

As the municipal elections draw nearer, the political atmosphere is heating up. With the festive season on, celebrations are being marked with political overtones. After the vibrant ‘Dahi Handi’, the Ganeshotsav festival too has turned into a platform for political competition. With elections around the corner, Ganesh mandals are seeing generous contributions and support from parties and aspirants.

Danve’s jibe, Save’s counter

Danve took a swipe (without naming BJP) saying, “Everywhere it’s just Deva Bhau, Deva Bhau.” Responding, OBC Minister Atul Save remarked, “It is because of Deva Bhau that our dear sisters are benefitting.” Dr. Karad and Khaire also addressed the gathering.

Aspirants’ support to mandals

In all three constituencies of the city, municipal election aspirants are reportedly extending help to Ganesh mandals, funding dhol pathaks, printing T-shirts, sponsoring ‘mahaprasad’, arranging musical instruments for processions, and supporting special programs to attract youth and families.