Civic staff in Police uniforms draw flak during Encroachment Drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A joint anti-encroachment drive turned controversial after municipal sanitation inspectors participated wearing police-like uniforms, drawing strong objections from senior police officers.

The civic staff donned caps, shoulder cords, batons, and insignia resembling those of police inspectors and assistant commissioners, causing confusion among citizens during the operation. Police officials slammed the move, calling it a violation of uniform code and a distortion of their image.

“This misuse of uniform elements is a punishable offense under law and misleads the public,” a senior officer said.

Sources revealed that the civic body had introduced the new uniform about six weeks ago without police consultation. Legal experts say the act violates the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act, 2005, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 204 & 205, with possible jail terms of up to three years. The police department has sought an explanation from the municipal authorities. A response from municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth is awaited.

(With Photo)