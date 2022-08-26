Civic teachers trained as Career Counsellors to seize drop out ratio

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

A Mumbai-based, Asude Foundation, has conducted a programme to train the teachers of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) 12 high schools as Career Counsellors, on Thursday.

A total of 24 teachers teaching civic school students of Class IX and Xth (in both Marathi and Urdu languages) were trained as Career Counsellors to guide and encourage students in continuing education and apprise them about the career opportunities after passing out 10th standard.

Sharing the objective of the training Asude Foundation’s Chief Program Officer Ms Alria Kharage said, “The aim is to reduce school dropout of students and create career awareness in students before passing out the Grade 10. The training also focused on improving parent engagement in civic schools. These trained teachers will now enact as career counsellors and guide students to continue education and enter diverse career paths in the future.”

Adds the AMC education officer Sanjeev Sonar,

“There has been significant school dropout of secondary level students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The training will help our teachers to impart career guidance to students and to continue their education and choose career paths aligned with their interests and skills.”

The training was also attended by Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan’s Dnyandev Sangale, 24 teachers from Class 9th and 10th and 10 mentor teachers from the Smart City School project.