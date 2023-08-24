CJI Chandrachud to attend convocation ceremony of MNLU-A

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra National Law University Aurangabad (MNLU-A) will conduct its second convocation ceremony in the second week of September.

It may be noted that the law university was launched in 2017 and the first convocation ceremony was conducted in July 2022. A total of 125 degrees, including 58 undergraduates and 67 postgraduate courses, of the batch were awarded in the ceremony.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Dr KVS Sarma said that the convocation ceremony of the second batch of law courses would be organised on September 16. Around 160 students of the UG and PG courses will be awarded the degrees in the function.

CJI Chandrachud attend convocation

Justice D Y Chandrachud (Chief Justice of India) will be the chief guest for the event while Justice Abhay Oka (Judge, Supreme Court and chancellor of MNLU-A) will also grace the event. Dignitaries like Justice Devendra K Upadhyaya (Chief Justice, Bombay High Court), Justice Prasanna B Varale (Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court) and Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala (Chief Justice of Madras High Court) are likely to attend the event.