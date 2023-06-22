CJM extends PCR of hackers attempting to siphon off Rs 110 crore online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), M S Sahasrabudhe, has extended police custody remand (PCR) by three days of the gang who were trying to usurp Rs 110 crore online with the help of hackers. The money was deposited in the bank account of India’s reputed diamond company.

The names of the accused are Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Usman, Wasim Isaq Shaikh, Shaikh Kanit Shaikh Ayub, Abbas Yunus Shaikh, Amol Sainath Karpe and Krishna Balu Karpe. Earlier, the court awarded two days of PCR to them. The police produced them in court as the term of PCR ended today. The assistant government pleader Dattatray Kathude brought to the notice of the court that the police has found the details of various banks, account holders, credit card details and PoS machines sent by Pune’s Sanjay Kale on the mobile of Shaikh Irfan. Hence the police have to seize the PoS machines and Credit Cards and also arrest Sanjay Kale for sharing the bank details of Star Rays Company with the local gang. The police also wanted to investigate and explore the sources from where they were getting these pieces of information and who was providing them. Besides, the police also wanted to investigate the amount of money they had usurped through PoS machines and using credit cards.

The police also have to confirm from the IT section of the Bank of India (BoI) about the attempts made by the gang through internet banking or hacking the details. Hence their PCR should be extended, he appealed.