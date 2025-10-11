Clash between two families over court case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A violent clash broke out between two families in the N-6 area on October 10 around 2 pm, reportedly over an ongoing domestic dispute and a registered criminal case. Both families have filed counter-complaints against each other following the incident.

According to the complaint filed by Komal Rana (30), a long-standing dispute between her and Priya Rana (32) had already reached the court, with a hearing scheduled that day. Komal stated that while she and her husband were leaving for court, Love Rana, Kush Rana, Sheikh Builder, and Priya Rana confronted them outside their house, abused them, and physically assaulted them. Komal alleged that Love Rana stabbed her husband in the stomach with a knife and also assaulted her, threatening to frame them in a false case. However, in a counter-complaint, Priya Rana alleged that Sunny Subhash Rana and Komal Rana attacked them to force them to withdraw the earlier case. She claimed that the accused abused and assaulted them, injuring her hand with a sharp object. Police have registered cross-cases from both sides and are investigating the matter.