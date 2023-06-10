Clash over provocative video on Instagram

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two groups clashed with each other over the issue of a provocative video on Instagram in the Waluj area on Friday. Based on the counter-complaints lodged against each other, Waluj MIDC police booked six persons.

On June 8 at 12 pm, a youth Shubham Ramesh Giri (20, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) uploaded a video that could provocate religious sentiments from his Instagram account.

The next day, Sohel Shaikh saw the video and told his friend Awez Shaikh (21, Ranjangaon) that Shubham has made this video viral.

In the evening, Awez Shaikh, his friends, Pradeep, Sohel Shaikh, Rahul Kurhade, and Om Ghaiwat went to More Chowk, where Shubham was working, and started arguing with him over the video. Shubham abused Awez and his friends. They tried to convince Shubham but he started beating them. After some time, all of them left that place, Awez mentioned in his complaint.

According to the complaint lodged by Shubham, Awez and his friends severely beat him over the issue of uploading a video. Awez hit a rod on his head.

Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Prabhakar Jayebhaye is further investigating the case.