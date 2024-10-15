CLAT-25 registration date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2025 was extended up to October 22.

The consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will conduct the CLAT, from 2 pm to 4 pm, on December 1, 2024.

This is a national-level entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by 22 national law universities of the country. The registration for the test started on July 15 and its last date was October 15. The date was extended up to October 22 on Tuesday. All admissions to the 5-year integrated LL B and LLM courses will be given on the basis of this test in the academic year 2024-2025.

Those who have HSC with 45 per cent marks (40 for reserved category) for general group students are eligible to apply for the five-year LLB courses. The eligibility for a one-year LLM is a minimum of 50 per cent marks in LLB.

Box

Syllabus & pattern

The UG-CLAT will focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates. The test will have 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions will be divided into the following five subjects:

--English Language

--Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

--Legal Reasoning

--Logical Reasoning

--Quantitative Techniques

Box

Preparing for test

The NLU consortium plans to publish various preparatory materials for the UG-CLAT, including:

--Guides to the question paper and sample questions

--Model question papers

--Instructional materials and exercises for each of the subjects being issued.