Clean Air Day celebrated in CSMC school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) consultant, Dr Geetanjali Kaushik, today stressed

on the need of clean air for breathing and what we should do to maintain the clean air in and around the city.

The Smart City Office and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) have organised a programme to celebrate International Day of Clean Air for blue skies 2023 in the civic school at Baijipura.

Dr Kaushik said, “The day has been celebrated for the last four years. The theme of this year is Together for Clean Air. The quantity of clean air needed is much much more than the quantity of water and food we consume daily. One needs 11,000 litres of clean air daily. It is needed by all. Hence to keep the air pure and clean, we should plant trees, encourage public transportation, use bicycles; prefer walking and manage the garbage at home properly.

At the outset, the tree plantation programme was held in N-8 Cidco to mark the day. The CSMC deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, Smart City’s Arpita Sharad, advisor to Solid Waste Management Syed Asif Ali and others were present on the occasion.