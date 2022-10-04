Cleanliness drive implemented on Goga Baba Hill

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit and Eco-Consciousness Cell of Maulana Azad College jointly implemented a campaign ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav- 2022 at Goga Baba Hill, near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, recently.

The NSS volunteers of the college collected 70 kg of waste water bottles, carry bags, wrappers etc during this activity. This campaign was successfully conducted under the guidance of college Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui.

The programme officer and teachers were also present.