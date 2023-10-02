Cleanliness fortnight implemented in court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cleanliness fortnight under the Central Government’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2023’ initiative was implemented in District and Sessions Court between September 15 and October 2 following the directives of Bombay High Court. Judicial officers, employees and lawyers of the court participated in the drive. The valedictory ceremony of the fortnight was held on Monday. Principal District and Sessions Court judge Vibha Ingle presided over the function. District Legal Authority Services (DLAS) conducted an elocution contest for the children of court employees in view of the valedictory ceremony. The contest drew a good response. Judge Vibha Ingle felicitated the winners. District Judge D H Keluskar and chief Government pleader Avinash Deshpande were the chief guests. Director of DLAS Vaishali Fadnavis conducted the proceedings of the programme.