Clerk demanded bribe to reduce professional tax from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20,000

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Municipal Corporation clerk, Ravindra Dashrath Adamane (41, resident of Renukanagar, Garkheda), for demanding a bribe of Rs 26,000 to reduce a professional tax amount from nearly Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20,000. The trap was laid on Tuesday at around 3 pm in the parking area of the Smart City office, where Adamane was caught while accepting Rs 10,000.

The complainant runs a shop selling puja materials near the Supari Hanuman Temple, registered in his as well as his parents’ names. He regularly pays municipal taxes. A few days ago, he received a notice regarding increased tax assessment. In connection with this, clerk Adamane contacted the complainant and began harassing him. On December 16, Adamane met him and collected property documents via WhatsApp. On December 17, he visited the shop, measured the premises, and warned that a professional tax of Rs 3 lakh for the past seven years would be imposed. To reduce this amount to Rs 20,000, Adamane demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 and threatened strict action if the money was not paid.

Angry trader approaches ACB

Disturbed by the harassment, the trader lodged a complaint with ACB superintendent Madhuri Kangane. Following her orders, deputy superintendent Balasaheb Shinde and inspector Yogesh Shinde verified the complaint and confirmed the demand for a bribe. A trap was then planned.

Bargain reduced to Rs 26,000

After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 26,000. It was decided that part of the amount would be paid first and the remainder after the order was issued. On December 23, the ACB team laid a trap outside the Smart City office. The complainant waited in the parking area with Rs 10,000. As soon as Adamane accepted the money, the pre-decided signal was given, and the ACB team apprehended him red-handed.