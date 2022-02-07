Closure of Siddharth Garden Zoo disappoint's visitors

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is waiting for the orders from the state government to reopen the Siddharth Garden and Zoo as it is sustaining a loss of Rs 1 lakh revenue daily. It may be noted that the state government after reviewing the third wave has permitted the tourist places and monuments in and around the city to re-open recently.

It may be noted that lakhs of tourists visit the garden and the zoo during the evening hours. The AMC earns revenue of Rs 40,000 (as entrance fee of the garden) and Rs 60,000 (as entrance fee of the zoo). All the monuments have

been allowed to re-open with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and limited entry of visitors. However, the AMC's garden and the zoo are yet to be re-opened.

It has been observed that the majority of the visitors do not know about its closure. They get disappointed when the security guards, upon their arrival, inform them about the closure. They are also unable to throw light on when it will re-open. It is learnt that the municipal corporations in the state have reopened their gardens. Mumbai's Rani Baugh has also been re-opened for the visitors.

Meanwhile, to know about the delay in reopening the garden and the zoo, when contacted the AMC's deputy commissioner and the garden superintendent were not available for comment.