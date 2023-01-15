Cloth shops fire extinguished in one hour

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Two cloth shops in Shahgunj caught fire on Sunday afternoon. The fire spread rapidly and the clothes were gutted in the fire. The residents informed the fire brigade and five fire tenders, three water tankers,20 firefighting jawans and residents run to the rescue. Fortunately, no losses of lives were reported in the incident but losses to the tune of Rs 27 lakh were estimated. With a collective effort, the fire was brought under control within an hour. Otherwise, the nearby shops would have also been gutted, the witnesses said.

The third floor of the New Fashion Cloth Centre caught fire at around 1.54 pm on Sunday. The residents saw the smoke coming out of the windows. They immediately informed the owner of the shop. The owner and the employees went to the third floor but the smoke was coming rapidly. The fire spread within no time and took another shop Right Choice into its clutches. The fire brigade was called. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot along with 20 jawans. With the help of the residents, control was gained over the fire within an hour. Some youths went to the terrace of the building and tried to extinguish the fire. No losses of lives were reported in the fire incident. Losses to the tune of Rs 27 lakh were caused. If the fire would have spread further, additional losses to the tune of around Rs 50 lakh would have been caused, the traders opined.

Meanwhile, people gathered in large numbers to watch the fire. The police had to take strenuous efforts to disperse the crowd.