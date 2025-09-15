Cloudburst-like rain wreaks havoc in Amthana Rivers and streams flooded; heavy crop damage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In Amthana region of Sillod , cloudburst-like heavy rain struck early Monday morning, accompanied by thunder. Floodwaters entered farms as rivers and streams overflowed, causing extensive damage to standing crops.

Box

20 villagers trapped by floodwaters in Deulgaon Bazar

On Monday, the torrential rain led to a major flood in the Charna river. As the river overflowed its banks, water rushed into nearby fields, washing away crops and even layers of soil, causing severe losses to farmers. Around 20 villagers living along the riverbanks were trapped by the rising waters. They were rescued later in the afternoon after the water began to recede.

Between 3:30 am and 8:00 am, the area recorded nearly 70 mm of rainfall, leading to flooding in local rivers. At Deulgaon Bazar, the Charna river fed by streams from Bahuleshwar and Ghatanandra swelled and crossed its limits. Floodwaters entered farms and even riverside houses in the village, damaging household belongings. Trapped by the rising water, 20 people took shelter on the roof of a tall house, stranded without food or water from 8 am to 2 pm.

Officials were informed, and a fire brigade team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was called in, but it did not arrive in time. Eventually, by 2 pm, as the water receded, villagers managed to help the stranded residents reach safety.