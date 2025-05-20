Cloudy & drizzly weather for next 5 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pre-monsoon rains have arrived in the city and district four days ago. Along with this unseasonal rain, lightning is causing damage to summer crops and farmers' livestock.

The District Agro Meteorological Unit (DAMU) predicted that the district would have cloudy weather and drizzle for the next five days.

The DAMU operating at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Paithan Road stated that the maximum temperature in the city and district would be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature would be 23 degrees Celsius for the next five days.

There will be unseasonal rain between May 21 and 25. There is a prediction of 14 mm rainfall on May 21, followed by on May 22 (24 mm), May 23, (14 mm) and May 24 (10 mm).

There is a possibility of up to 7 mm of rain on May 25. During this period, the wind speed will be 40 to 50 km per hour. Farmers were urged to complete pre-Kharif cultivation work.