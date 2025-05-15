CM aid cell disburses ₹9 lakh to 11 patients in 15 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The chief minister’s Relief Fund Assistance Cell, activated on May 1 at the district collector’s office, has sanctioned Rs 9 lakh in medical aid to 11 patients within just 15 days of operation.

The cell evaluates each application to determine eligibility under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. If the treatment falls outside the scope of these schemes, assistance is facilitated through the CM Relief Fund. This initiative, led under the guidance of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, operates under cell head Rameshwar Naik, with support from medical officer Dr. Balaji Gore, Clerk Sachin Dode, and Superintendent of Social Services Shyamsundar Wakle. So far, the cell has received 24 applications. Of these, 11 beneficiaries have received support for critical treatments including kidney transplants, cancer care, orthopedic surgeries, and trauma cases, according to Dr. Gore.