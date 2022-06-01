CM and deputy CM interact with beneficiaries

PM Modi avoids interaction with beneficiaries in Maharashtra

Aurangabad, May 31:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar interacted with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and programmes of the State and Central government in an online session held at Rukmini Hall, MGM on Tuesday. The event, titled ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ was a nationwide interaction, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries about the impact of the schemes. However, he skipped interaction with beneficiaries from Maharashtra.

CM Thackeray and Deputy CM Pawar interacted with the beneficiaries from 9.30 am and PM Modi addressed the beneficiaries online from 11 am in the second session. Beneficiaries from Gangapur, Soygaon and Phulambri tehsils were present in the hall. During the session, a sculptor Balu Raut from Gangapur said that he had applied for Mudra loan in State Bank of India a few months ago for expansion of his business. The bank officials denied the loan proposal. Deputy CM Pawar immediately ordered the district collector to look into the matter. Krushna Mahajan from Soygaon said that he has received benefit from the PM Housing scheme, while Suvarna Bhuigal said that she has received benefit of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Pension Scheme. After the first session, PM Modi addressed the beneficiaries, while he avoided any interaction. union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State revenue minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Atul Save, Prashant Bamb, district collector Sunil Chavan, deputy collector Dr Anant Gavhane, director of the Agriculture science centre Dr Kishore Zade and other officials were present.

Will resolve the issue

The union minister of State for finance Dr Karad assured that the issue of Mudra loan to sculptor Raut will be resolved in the next ten days. He said that a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee will be held in Aurangabad to take a review of the Mudra loan scheme in the State.