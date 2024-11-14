CM appeals MVA to produce works done by its last CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Training his gun towards the opposition during a public rally, chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “ If you have the courage, then show the work done during the two and a half years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. On the other hand, we will show the work done by us in our two and a half years tenure. Let the truth emerge before the public.”

Shinde was speaking at the public rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday afternoon.

He said, "Under the guidance of PM Modi, we will continue to work for the progress of the state. The people here are inspired by the thoughts of Shiv Sena’s founder, and the district has been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the Mahayuti government. The MVA was an arrogant government, and it never asked for anything for the State from the Centre. When Balasaheb (Thackeray) was alive, everyone used to come to Matoshree. Today, they (without naming Uddhav Thackeray) are wandering in the streets of Delhi, going there to ask for the position of Chief Minister."

" This situation has come upon them because they abandoned Balasaheb's ideals. During their two and a half years, the chief minister (without naming Thackeray) was telling people to stay at home and drink lukewarm water. His Home Minister went to jail on extortion charges. Many schemes for Marathwada were shut down. Because of this, we toppled the government and brought a government that is in the hearts of the people. We put an end to their corrupt practices. They stole our development manifesto and copied our election promises. However, the people are wise and know everything. We will end the drought in Marathwada. The Water Grid and River Linking projects have been backed by Modi," stressed the CM.