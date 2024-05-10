CM give target to record maximum voting percentage in LS polls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Appealed to all booth and block presidents to achieve targets of voting percentage, the chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “ Each vote is important. Step out of your homes at 7 am. There should be 75 percent of voting done. It should send shivers in the camp of opponents on May 13.”

He was addressing a meet for the campaigning of the Mahayuti candidate at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Friday.

Earlier, the drop in the voting percentage during first three phases of Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have appealed to increase the voting percentage in the fourth phase and remaining phases of the elections.

Without taking the name of Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, “ Those whose election symbol has been changed are the traitors. They cannot extern us, but the public will extern them for sure. We do not rear goats by sitting on camels. Instead, we go in the public and work along with them.”

The CM claimed that all the intelligence agencies have claimed that the results of the first three phases of elections are in favour of Mahayuti.

He suggested that office-bearers like booth and block presidents not stay awake in the night ahead of election, but reach the booth early in the morning. The booth presidents should not leave the polling station till the EVM is not sealed. These tips were shared by the city president Shirish Boralkar and housing minister Atul Save and the CM ordered to implement the tips without fail.

The union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that Bhumre will be the first MP of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Deputy chairperson (Legislative Council) Neelam Gorhe and MLA Sanjay Shirsat also spoke on the occasion. District chief Rajendra Janjal conducted the proceedings.

Bhumre in his speech took a dig at his opponents in the election. He narrated how the treatment was meted out by the former guardian minister, the journey of Surat, and also made critical comments on Anil Parab and Anil Desai.

He said that his opponent Chandrakant Khaire does not have words to speak. He is a ‘bhondu baba’. The fight for second position is between Khaire and MP Jaleel. Khaire had brought fund from the CM. Later on, the works were distributed after taking a share of 10 per cent, said the Mahayuti candidate.