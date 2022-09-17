CM Shinde announces Rs 9,235 Cr dev. projects for M’wada

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday made an announcement of Rs 9,235 crore development projects for Marathwada as part of the 75th year celebration of Muktisangram Din.

He was speaking after hoisting the tri-colour and paying homage to martyrs at ‘Hutatma Smriti Stambh’ at Siddhart Garden on the occasion of Marathwada Muktisangram Din today.

Greeting people on Liberation Day, he remembered freedom fighters' sacrifices for the region’s freedom.

The Chief Minister announced ambitious projects of Rs 9,235, including a big financial provision for the water grid scheme, for the region.

Some top schemes included diverting ‘Daman Ganga’ water towards the region, land acquisition for the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Railway project, development of religious shrines, 44 irrigation projects in Godavari and approval of estimate for Shani Dev weir construction at Vaijapur.

The district-wise fund announcement in the region is as follows; Aurangabad (Rs 5,235 crore, including Rs 157 crore for Shri Kshetra Ghrishneshwar Mandir Development), Jalna (Rs 229 crore, including Rs 98 crore for Ambad Matsyodari Sansthan), Parbhani (Rs 560 crore, including Rs 346 crore for underground swage scheme), Hingoli (Rs 89 crore, including Rs 60 crore for Shri Kshetra Aundha Nagnath Mandir premises development), Nanded (Rs 372 crore, including Rs 318 crore for underground sewage line), Beed (Rs 142 crore for administrative buildings development), Latur (Rs 2,607 crore) and Osmanabad (Rs 100 crore).

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Opposition leader in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Naryana Kuche and Abhimanyu Pawar, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan, administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Abhijit Choudhary, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya, Chief Administrator of Cidco Deepa Mudhol were present.