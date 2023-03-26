CM Shinde to start Dhanushyaban Yatra from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an announcement made by Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will embark on the Dhanushyaban Yatra in the state of Maharashtra. The Yatra will begin on either April 8 or 9, and will commence from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

CM Shinde will address a public meeting at the ground near the TV Centre. Office bearers of the Shinde group Shiv Sena on Sunday gathered at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, under the chairmanship of Bhumre, to plan for the event. Bhumre warned the Mahavikas Aghadi leaders that, regardless of how many meetings they hold, the saffron flag of the Shiv Sena will fly over not only Paithan but the entire Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha Constituency. Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, District bank president Nitin Patil, District chief Rajendra Janjal, Ramesh Pawar, and Bharat Singh Rajput were also present.

Renaming of city criticised

During the gathering, Bhumre criticised Uddhav Thackeray's last minute decision to change the name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar without proper authority. He accused Thackeray of doing politics only in the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Prominence of Dhanushyaban Yatra

MLA Shirsat highlighted the importance of the Dhanushyaban Yatra and the discussion surrounding it in the presence of the CM. Minister Sattar instructed the office bearers to promote the party's bow and arrow symbol.