CM Shinde to unveil Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on September 16. The university administration started preparations for the ceremony.

A review meeting of officers was held in Bamu today in presence of district collector Sunil Chavan.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the meeting. The officers visited the auditorium and the area where the statue was installed. Horse-mounted statue of Shivaji Maharaj was installed in front of the administrative building of the campus.

CM Eknath Shinde will unveil the statue at 5 pm, on Friday. Ministers from the Central and State governments, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs will also grace the event. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the preparations are on a war footing and the university was making all efforts to make the event grandeur. District collector Chavan made some suggestions during the visit to the statue premises.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Students Development Board director Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, National Service Scheme director Dr Anand Deshmukh, director of Extra Mural Board Dr Kailas Pathrikar, executive engineer Ravindra Kale along with the officers from the university, district and police administrations attended the meeting.