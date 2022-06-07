CM Thackeray to address several issues in 'Hindutvacha Hunkar'

Public gathering today, show of strength to beat other parties

Aurangabad, June 7:

Shiv Sena party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address a public gathering on the Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal on Wednesday evening. This will also be the 37th anniversary of the first branch of Sena in Marathwada. It is being speculated that CM Thackeray will hit out at BJP and MIM and also speak out on the renaming issue of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar among others in the gathering that is being publicized as ‘Hindutvacha Hunkar’.

The CM is also expected to speak on the response of the Central Government to the naming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. Sena has come on the back foot due to water scarcity in the city. It is also possible that he will talk about the solution. As the Rajya Sabha elections are on June 10 and it is a test of Sena's political equations, all the MLAs have been shifted to Mumbai. It is interesting to see how the pressure of that election affects the speech of the CM. Sena office bearers have been sending invitations to the citizens for the mass gathering for the last 15 days. Local leaders have sent vehicles to collect people throughout Marathwada. The teaser of the gathering has gone viral on social media. All the public representatives and prominent office bearers of Marathwada have been invited to this meeting. Leaders from Mumbai and few local level leaders will get a chance to be present on the stage.

Show of strength

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had addressed a public gathering in the city on May 1. The BJP's Jal Akrosh Morcha on May 23 had experienced a huge crowd. Sena will definitely try to show more strength than these parties.