CM to dedicate, perform Bhoomipujan of devpt works of Rs 500 Cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many programmes will be organised in the city between September 15 and 17 as part of the celebration of the 75th year of Marathwada Mukti Sangram.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will dedicate development works and perform Bhoomipujan of Rs 500 crore with the hands of Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde. CSMC administrator G Sreekanth will present different development works proposals of Rs 2,000 crore before the Cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister will dedicate and perform bhoomipujan of various development works after the Cabinet meeting. Bhoomipujan of 12 development works will be performed on the land of Labour Colony near the district collector. The works included Rs 100 crore roads, and a drainage line in Satara-Deolai areas.

Dedicating & Bhoomipujan of works

Some development works will be dedicated while Bhoomipujan of other works will be performed.

--Bhoomipujan-Satara-Deolai Drainage Line- Rs 275 crores

--Bhoomipujan on main and internal roads of the city-Rs 100 crores

--Inauguration of Harsul Waste Process Project -Rs 55 crore

--Inauguration of new miscellaneous works-Rs 1.67 crore

--Bhoomipujan for beautification work of Kamal Talav-Rs 2.78 crore

--Dedication of Smart Guru App and Control Room-Rs 27 lakhs

--Dedication of CSMC Prabhag Office

--Inauguration of Botanical Garden at Hudco N-12

--Inauguration of Harshnagar Aapla Dawakhana

--Inauguration Kanchwadi Fire Substation