CM to hold meeting on city development soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be holding a meeting to review the progress and status of pending development works in the city, soon. Meanwhile, the daunting task of preparing proposals for funding new development works is underway. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be seeking funds for the construction of Garware Stadium of international standard, laying of drainage lines in ‘No Network’ areas, and rejuvenation of Kham River said the administrator G Sreekanth.

A couple of days ago, the CM held a meeting in Mumbai to discuss the development works of the district. However, the meeting discussed at length on development of Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial only while no discussion was held on other issues. As a result, the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, housing minister Atul Save, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsat urged the chief minister to conduct an independent meeting to discuss city-centric projects. Hence Shinde had assured them of taking a separate meeting, soon.

It is learnt that the CSMC will be re-submitting the demand of looking after the financial burden of Rs 800 crore as it cannot contribute the share of the same in the new water supply scheme.

The municipal commissioner said, “Many new residential localities have come into the city but lack drainage lines, therefore, a survey is being conducted to jot down the exact details. It needed funds. We are also pursuing the development of Garware Stadium into an international standard. We have got the land at Sunderwadi to implement Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). However, we will have first to undertake the process of de-reservation on the land and then undertake the construction of the new municipal building. Many other important issues will also be discussed in the upcoming CM’s meeting, said G Sreekanth.

Submission of report

A comprehensive report on the city's various development projects, which requires significant funding, will be tabled in the CM’s meeting. The study to prioritise which proposals to present before the CM is underway. Prior to the meeting, a detailed report mentioning the essential and important city projects will be sent by CSMC to the Chief Minister's Office.