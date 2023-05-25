CM to inaugurate 'Shasan Aplya Dari' Initiative in Kannad today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly launching the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative in the Kannad assembly constituency to give a befitting reply to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) MLA Uday Singh Rajput. This move is seen as a retaliation against the Thackeray group MLAs who did not support Shinde during his rebellion last year. The programme aims to highlight Rajput's alleged failure in addressing the constituency's issues, undermining his position. Political experts believe this initiative aims to strengthen the BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde group's dominance in the district, with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis set to attend the event. Abundant funding for the Kannad constituency is also anticipated to be announced during the programme.