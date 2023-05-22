CM to inaugurate welfare scheme in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To avoid a repetition of the Kharghar incident caused due to sultry weather, the chief minister Eknath Shinde will be inaugurating the ‘Shashan Aplya Dari’ scheme at Kannad on May 26.

The beneficiaries visiting here will be provided food, drinking water and buttermilk, apart from 18 free of costs medical tests. Besides, the toll naka at Kannad will be made free for all vehicles on the day of the programme. A team of doctors will also be deployed at the venue. Efforts will be taken so that the event turns out to be successful.

Under the scheme, the eligible beneficiaries will get the benefits of all state government schemes under one roof. The scheme is the concept ideated by the chief minister.

The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre held a meeting at the district collectorate to review the scheme. The union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, zilla parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena, superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya and resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate were present in the meeting. Pandey apprised the meeting about the planning made to implement the scheme. Vidhate has been appointed as the nodal officer of the project.

Minister Bhumre suggested drawing a village-wise plan to provide benefits and ensure that they do not face any problems. The scheme is being started at Kannad. Hence the administration should make effective planning for it.

Karad said that the central government had also provided various welfare schemes for the citizens including PMSVANidhi and Ayushman Bharat. The beneficiaries of the central government’s welfare scheme should also be included in the state’s scheme.