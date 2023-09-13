CM to perform e-bhoomipujan of Rs 275 cr drainage project

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The dream of making Satara-Deolai free from septic tanks is on verge of coming true as the chief minister Eknath Shinde will be performing an e-bhoomipujan of the work on September 16. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 275 crore. It may be noted that Satara-Deolai got merged into the municipal corporation seven years ago. Till today, the residents were surviving on septic tanks.

It may be noted that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had submitted a detailed project report (DPR) of valuing Rs 275 crore to the state government through Yash Innovations. The Central Government included the proposal in its Amrut Mission 2.0 and granted an approval. Later on, the CSMC launched a tender process and out of three quotations, the administration shortlisted the Ahmedabad-based contractor through negotiations.

Four teams for survey

The private company has started surveying the Satara-Deolai areas. It has formed four teams comprising 16 personnel for the survey. The CSMC will be laying a 250-kms long drainage pipeline. Meanwhile, the survey of a 40 kms length pipeline has been completed so far.

Laying of four different sizes pipelines

The contractor will be laying drainage pipelines of four different sizes. It will be laying 600 mm pipeline on main roads; 400 mm pipeline on roads in Satara-Deolai; 300 mm pipeline on internal main roads and 150 mm pipeline in the residential areas.