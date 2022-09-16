CM to unfurl tri-colour on Marathwada Muktisangram Din

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be hoisting the tri-colour to mark Marathwada Muktisangram Din at Smruti Stambh (martyrs memorial) on Siddharth Garden campus, tomorrow at 7 am.

Before the main function, the CM will pay floral tributes to the freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for Marathwada’s independence at 6.45 am. After hoisting the national flag, the CM will extend greetings to the audience and make a precise address of five minutes. He will also interact with the freedom fighters, the senior citizens and the invitees at the venue and leave for Chikalthana Airport at 7.15 am to attend the grand function organised by the Telangana Government, in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to mark the beginning of the 75th year of the Hyderabad Liberation Movement in Hyderabad. Shinde will also release a coffee table book, and inaugurate the release of a short film and book highlighting the Marathwada Muktisangram and the contribution of the sons-of-the-soil.

Meanwhile, the local key authorities including the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan, municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and others reviewed the preparations for tomorrow’s function at Smruti Stambh today at 9 am. They witnessed the mock drill and gave the necessary instructions. Tight police security will be maintained at the venue tomorrow early morning.

CM arrives in the city

The chief minister along with a fleet of his cabinet ministers arrived in the city by plane today at 4.30 pm. After landing he straight away proceeded to

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for unveiling the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the evening. He also graced the programme organised by Marathwada Muktisangram Din and Hyderabad Muktisangram Din Amrut Mahotsav Samiti at Tapadiya Natgragruh (Nirala Bazaar). He halted in the city at Government’s Subhedari Guest House at night so that he could attend the flag hoisting function on Saturday early morning.