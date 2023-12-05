CMIA and NSBT sign MoU boost entrepreneurship and cybersecurity in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In a landmark collaboration, Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) and the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) have solidified their partnership through the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs). The agreements, inked on Monday, aim to synergize efforts in advancing educational and industrial endeavors in the Marathwada region.

The collaboration will introduce an undergraduate programme in entrepreneurship by NSBT. Recognizing the imperative need for a curriculum attuned to the local demands, NSBT and CMIA are collaborating to craft a practical and industry-centric course. This initiative seeks to instill an entrepreneurial ethos, empowering students with the skills pivotal for driving economic growth within the community.

Expanding their collaboration, CMIA and NSBT are joining forces in the cybersecurity through the CyberSecurity Forum of Marathwada (CFM) and a shared commitment of NSBT and CMIA to foster education, entrepreneurship, and cybersecurity in Marathwada. NSBT also proposes the establishment of a Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity (CoEC). Dushyant Patil, president CMIA, lauded NSBT's initiatives, emphasizing their targeted efforts to bridge the academia-industry gap.