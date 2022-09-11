CMIA delegation discusses various issues with IT and railway minister

Invitation given for one day IT conference to be held in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Sep 11:

The team of Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) met the country's IT, Electronics and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav during a recent visit to Delhi. The team along with the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad discussed in detail the IT sector, Deogiri electronic cluster and railway related issues in Aurangabad, said CMIA president Nitin Gupta.

During this meeting, the potential of Aurangabad in the IT and electronics sector was highlighted by the CMIA team. Also, CMIA requested Ashwini Vaishnav to take the initiative so that there is a big investment in this sector in Marathwada division, he informed. The team discussed issues related to the doubling and electrification of Manmad-Parbhani railway line, construction of pit line at Aurangabad railway station, Aurangabad-Nagar-Pune railway line, Aurangabad-Jalgaon railway line, modernization of railway stations, rail connectivity to important cities. During this discussion, the railway minister assured that these projects would be completed, and informed that the work of the pit line and railway station would be inaugurated during his visit to Aurangabad in the future. The minister was also invited to a one-day conference on ‘Destination Marathwada – The Future of IT and Food’ to be organized at Aurangabad. Joint-treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat, former CMIA president Ashish Garde, Deogiri Electronics Cluster director Suresh Todkar, Vinayak Devlankar, entrepreneur Sanchit Rajpal were present on the occasion.

Efforts for mega textile park

CMIA secretary Arpit Save informed that the committee met secretary of the ministry of textiles Shubhra Agarwal in Delhi and demanded that a mega textile park be announced at Bidkin on 1000 acres under the 'PM-Mitra' scheme. He agreed to visit Auric next week to inspect the facilities available.