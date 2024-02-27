CMIA to organise ‘Energy Conclave’ on sustainable energy transition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) announced its 7th edition of the Energy Conclave, themed ‘Sustainable Energy Transition Trends’ informed CMIA president, Dushyant Patil in a press conference on Monday.

The event to be held on March 1 and 2 at MGM University, will focus on green fuels, new energy sources, and green IT solutions to address climate change and resource depletion. The guests will include union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, chancellor, MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, and Co-founder of Ather Energy Swapnil Jain. The conclave will feature renowned speakers like Padma Shri Awardee Prof Dr GD Yadav, COO skill council for green jobs Miresh Sheth, Arprit Sharma and other industry leaders.

It aims to provide students and young entrepreneurs insights into the latest advancements and successful ventures in the renewable energy sector. Industry professionals, researchers, policymakers, and students are encouraged to participate in this crucial event to drive positive change towards a sustainable energy future. Secretary Utsav Machhar, Treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat, conclave convener Satish Lonikar and other officials were present.