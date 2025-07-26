CMIA to push for investor-ready city: Utsav Machhar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“We are not only focusing on industrial growth but also working to create a city global investors would be proud to live and work in,” said Utsav Machhar, newly-elected president of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) here on Friday.

Machhar, along with CMIA office-bearers, paid a courtesy visit to Lokmat Bhavan. He engaged in an open dialogue with Lokmat Times editorial board, outlining his vision for a cleaner, business-friendly Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. With major projects like Toyota and JSW Green Mobility on the horizon, the CMIA emphasised the need for better civic aesthetics and infrastructure to match global expectations. We are no longer a tier-2 city in ambition, Machhar said, adding that the arrival of Japanese professionals demands world-class standards in civic upkeep and industrial readiness. He announced the CMIA’s plans to support the city’s export ecosystem, revealing that nearly 10,000 acres of land is being acquired for DMIC expansion. The recently signed Free Trade Agreement with the UK, along with ongoing pharmaceutical exports to the US by 10 city-based firms, underscores the region’s growing global footprint. A dedicated CMIA wing will now focus on boosting regional exports.

The CMIA secretary Mihir Soundalgekar pointed to the city's untapped potential. We already have industry, connectivity, and culture only the education ecosystem needs a final push. Joint treasurer Utkarsha Patil stressed the need for vendor adaptability is very necessary. Other CMIA members women’s committee head CA Soham Kotak, waluj division head Harshit Modani, auric division head Aniket Patil, executive members Anand Modani, Harshjeet Bhatt, and Ravindra Manavatkar also shared their views on the way forward. The chamber reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructure upgrades, policy reforms, skill development, and deeper public-private partnerships.