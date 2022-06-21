CMIA's 54th annual meeting on June 27

Aurangabad, June 21:

The 54th annual general body meeting of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) for the year 2022-23 and election of the six new executive committee members will be held on June 27, at 5 pm at Bajaj Bhavan, CMIA office.

As per the schedule, the last date for acceptance of nomination papers is June 24, till 5 pm. Last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 27, before 12 pm. The 54th annual meeting and elections of the new executive members will be held on June 27, at 6 pm. CMIA secretary Satish Lonikar has requested all eligible members of CMIA to take note of the election schedule for 2022-23 and to actively participate in it.