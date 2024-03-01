CMIA’s 'Energy Conclave 2024' emphasis on green initiatives

Experts discuss sustainable energy transition trends

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 7th edition of CMIA’s ‘Energy Conclave 2024’ commenced at Rukhmini Hall, MGM University on Friday, with esteemed dignitaries and experts converging to discuss sustainable energy transition trends. Inaugurating the conference, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, emphasized the importance of green and sustainable energy initiatives.

Speaking further, Dr Karad said that CMIA is always ahead with their multifaceted efforts and knowledge-driven programmes, that are significant for industries and institutions. The government is always providing unwavering support for advancing these endeavors. MGM chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, head of the Indo-German green skills programme, GIZ India Mohammad Badran, Padma Shri awardee Prof Dr GD Yadav, CMIA president Dushyant Patil, convener Satish Lonikar, secretary Utsav Machhar, Rahul Deshpande and others were present.

Green open access and employment generation

CEO and director of Ecogenesis, Miresh Sheth, laid out the significance of green open access, underlining its potential to foster substantial employment opportunities within the green economy.

Renewable open access and biofuels

Parvesh Kheterpal, in his keynote address, spoke about the complexities of renewable open access and biofuels, shedding light on eligibility criteria, regulatory challenges, and the role of biofuels in sustainable energy.

Empowering through green jobs

Arpit Sharma, emphasized the four pillars of renewable energy and discussed job projections, particularly highlighting opportunities for women in the green skilling sector. He also outlined the Indian government's ambitions towards achieving Zero Emission by 2070.

Harnessing the potential of green hydrogen

Padma Shri awardee, Prof Dr GD Yadav, focused on the pivotal role of Green Hydrogen in India's journey towards zero-carbon emissions, elucidating various production technologies including hydrogen from food waste and electrolysers.

Exploring new energy sources

Prof Dr Madhuri Chaudhari spoke about the 'New Energy Sources – Sustainable Energy Management and Distribution,' offering insights into innovative approaches towards energy sustainability.

Panel discussion on regulatory challenges

Ampyr renewable energy resources hosted a panel discussion addressing the regulatory and operational hurdles in adopting renewable energy in Maharashtra, providing a comprehensive overview of the sector's landscape.