CMIAs new executive committee elections on June 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 55th annual general body meeting of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the year 2023-24 and election of the seven new executive committee members will be held on June 30 at 5 pm at the office of CMIA, Bajaj Bhawan. As per the schedule, the last date for accepting nomination papers is June 27, till 5 pm. Last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 30 before 11 am. The 55th annual meeting and elections of the new executive members will be held at 5 pm on June 30. CMIA secretary, Arpit Save has requested all eligible CMIA members to take a note of the election schedule for 2023-24 and to actively participate in it.

