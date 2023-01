Co-passengers in auto-rickshaw rob man

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Two co-passengers in an auto-rickshaw robbed a man of Rs 5,000 in Ranjangaon Shenpunji in the wee hours on Wednesday. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station against unidentified passengers.

Police said, Siddharth Bhagat (45, Ranjangaon) had gone to his native village Givha in Washim district. He returned to city on Tuesday night. He took a sharing rickshaw from Pandharpur to Ranjangaon at around 2.30 am. There were already two passengers in the rickshaw. He reached Reached Ranjangaon at around 3 am and started walking to his home. The two passengers chased him and threatened him with a knife. Bhagat started shouting for help. They snatched his bag which contained some documents and Rs 5,000 cash and fled away.

PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.