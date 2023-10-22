Cocaine worth Rs 250cr seized from chemical factory

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Ahmedabad zonal unit, Gujarat police crime branch conducted a raid on companies in the Kanchanwadi and Paithan MIDC area and seized 44 kgs narcotic substances including Cocaine, Mephedrone and Ketamine worth more than Rs 250 crore. The action was conduced in a very confidential way on October 20 and 21. Two accused were arrested in the action. One of them, tried to commit suicide in the GST office on Sunday.

Accused Jiteshkumar Hinoriya Premjibhai alias Patel (44, Bungalow No. 19, Gut No. 42, Florenza Villas, Kanchanwadi) and Sandeep Shankar Kumawat (40, Waluj).

The DRI zonal Ahmedabad office received the information that narcotic susbstance are being manufacture in some of the factories in Paithan and Waluj MIDC areas. Accordingly, the DRI officers and the Ahmedabad police crime branch conducted a raid on Jiteshkumar’s house in Kanchanwadi. They seized 23 kgs Cocaine, 2.9 kgs Mephedrone and Rs 30 lakh cash.

Similarly, raid was conducted at Mahalaxmi Chemical Factory in Paithan MIDC and seized 4.5 kgs Mephedrone, 4.3 kgs Ketamine and 9.3 kgs Mephedrone mixed with other chemicals. All these narcotic substances weighed around 44 kgs and worth more than Rs 250 crore.

Cases have been registered against both the accused under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. The city police assisted the investigation team for the bandobast.

On accused cut his throat, hand

The team arrested the accused and brought them at the DRI office in Cidco. The accused Jiteshbhai in the office tried to commit suicide by cutting his throat and hand with a piece of glass. He was seriously injured and was immediately admitted to the MGM Hospital. Kumawat was produced before the court of judicial magistrate (first class) on Sunday and he was remanded in the one day police custody. Confidentiality was maintained during the entire operation. The news spread life fire only when the accused was admitted to the hospital. Kumawat has been kept in the lockup of the Cidco police station.