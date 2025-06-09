Col Commandant title to be conferred on VC Dr Vijay Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) will award the honorary title 'Col Commandant' on Dr Vijay Fulari, the Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in a programme to be held at the Mahatma Phule Auditorium between 9.30 and 11 am, on June 11.

Group Commander of NCC Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Brigadier A G Barbade and Commanding Officer Col B P S Thakur. A total of 50 NCC Cadets will also remain present for the event. Commanding Officer Colonel BPS Thakur proposed the title of 'Colonel Commandant' on VC while Group Commander Brigadier A G Barbade forwarded it. The recommendation was made by the Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate, Major General Yoginder Singh (VSM).

Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh (director general of the Army) announced the rank of 'Col Commandant'. Later, the announcement was made in the Central Government Gazette.

Contribution of VC

Dr Vijay Pulari has been working as the VC since January 24, 2024. In the last one and a half years, many important achievements have been achieved during this period including 'A Plus' grading in the NAAC, ranking in the top 50 universities in 'NIRF', and a fund of Rs 100 crores under PM Usha.