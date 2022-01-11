Cold wave grips the city

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

Cold wave conditions prevailed throughout the day as mercury dipped considerably in the district. Cold winds coming from the North have changed the climate resulting in a sudden decline in the night temperatures. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 14.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Cloudy weather prevailed in the city since Tuesday morning. There was also a thick fog cover in the morning. Due to the cold wind blowing along with the cloudy weather, the citizens had to face severe cold. There was a rise in minimum temperatures on Tuesday compared to Monday. But due to climate change, the citizens had to face severe cold. Citizens stepped out of the house only after wearing warm clothes. The cold had disappeared from the city since the beginning of the new year. However, it has returned for the last 3 days.

Similar situation a month ago

The city experienced a similar cold situation on December 1. Cloudy weather had left citizens shivering. Citizens experienced a similar atmosphere once again on Tuesday.