Colleague molests lady assistant in operation theater

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A lady operation theater (OT) assistant preparing for surgery was molested by her colleague in Synergy Hospital at Kamgar Chowk on September 21. The manager of the hospital also threatened her not to mention the name of the hospital in the police complaint. The Mukundwadi police have booked the accused Subhash Munde and manager Govind Jadhav.

A 22-year-old lady works in Synergy Hospital as an OT assistant. On September 21 at around 2.30 pm, she and her colleague Munde were making preparations for surgery in the operation theater. Munde molested her while she was busy with her work. She started shouting for help and Munde then fled from the scene. On September 22, she did not go to the hospital and told the manager Govind Jadhav about the incident the next day. However, Jadhav did not tell the incident to the in charge of the hospital Dr Vidyanand Deshpande.

As no action was taken on her complaint, the victim told her husband and the couple went to the hospital on September 24, where the accused Jadhav abused and threatened them not to mention the name of the hospital anywhere. Later, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. Investigating officer PSI Dilip Bachate said that an inquiry will be done in the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.