Colleague molests lady employee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A lady employee working in the ESIC Hospital in the Chikalthana area was molested by her colleague on March 4. A case has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station on March 8. The accused has been identified as Suraj Shivaji Biradar (N-1, Town Centre, Cidco).

Police said the victim and the accused work in the same hospital. Accused Suraj molested her by proposing to her and threatening her that he will commit suicide if she will not accept his proposal. He later chased her while she was going home in the evening, she mentioned in her complaint. PSI Pratibha Abhuj is further investigating the case.