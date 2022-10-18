Collection of parking charges by AMC annoys business fraternity

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the shopkeepers over the initiative of sudden action by the AMC. The ZVM office-bearers pin-pointed the failure of AMC in developing 7 Parking Spots and questioned how can the AMC collect the parking charges without completing any tender process.

ZVM president Sanjay Kankariya said," Our association represents the voice of 30,000 traders, and shopkeepers, in the city. Hence it is expected that the AMC should consult our office-bearers before taking any decision in this regard. The festive season is underway and the AMC started collecting charges from the vehicle owners, who have parked their vehicles in front of the shops. This will create an adverse effect on the commercial markets. We fear that customers may shift to other commercial markets or prefer online shopping. Instead, the AMC should provide multi-storeyed parking facilities on its land at Paithan Gate or Jaffar Gate areas and collect the parking charges from the vehicles. The present collection of charges should be stopped immediately. If it is not stopped the business fraternity will come on the roads and register their protest, stated the memorandum submitted by ZVM to the municipal corporation.